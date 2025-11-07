Orissa High Court orders Berhampur SP to appear in person, file affidavit over comments on poll case

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday ordered Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Saravana Vivek M to appear in person and file an affidavit explaining his conduct after he admitted to making public statements regarding a pending election petition.

The Court noted that the SP, in his written explanation submitted to the Registrar General in compliance with its October 31 order, had acknowledged speaking to the press about the ongoing case.

Taking note of this admission, the Bench directed Dr. Vivek to submit a detailed affidavit further clarifying his actions by November 10, 2025. The matter will be taken up on November 11, 2025, when the Court will consider whether his conduct amounts to contempt.

The Court also made it clear that the Superintendent of Police must appear in person before the Court at 10.30 AM on the next date of hearing.