Orissa High Court orders arrest of ship docked in Paradip port

Paradip: The arrest of ship in Paradip port has been ordered by Orrisa High Court, said reliable reports in this regard on Friday. According to reports, the Orissa High Court ordered the arrest of ship on the basis of the arrest warrant on the basis of an application of a German company.

The ship identified as MV Wadi Alboston was docked in the anchorage area in Paradip Port. The ship owner appealed to the High Court that he is scheduled to get nearly four crores. The ship would have gone from Paradip to China with iron ore.

Recently on July 31, a Chinese ship had been detained in Paradip port. The ship MJHEHAI 505 from China has been stopped at Paradip. The High Court has ordered the detention of the ship.

The High Court had said that if the ship is not stopped immediately, there is a danger of it leaving the port of Paradip. Therefore, the High Court had ordered to detain the ship on Monday.

Hence, the ship has been detained by order of the Kujanga Court. The ship has been detained under admiralty law. The ship is stuck on the issue of non-payment of bills. Disputes arose between the petitioner trading firms and the shipping authorities regarding the transaction of ‘Low Sulfur Marine Gas Oil’.

The owner of the ship should pay 99 lakh 81 thousand 553 rupees to the applicant company Scandi Trading Limited. But as the ship owner did not pay the amount, the petitioner trading company approached the High Court. The case was filed under Section (4)(1)(i) of the Admiralty Act 2017.

All the documents and arguments submitted on behalf of the petitioner were presented before the court. After hearing the evidence, the High Court said that the case is admissible for trial that it has prima facie evidence.

If the stoppage of the vessel is not ordered then the applicant will be dissatisfied and the case that has been filed will also become invalid. Therefore in this case, the Orissa High Court immediately ordered the detention of this ship at Paradip port. The vessel was detained in the evening yesterday. The ship will now be detained at the port until the court orders.