Orissa High Court Lawyers Abstain From Work over Judge Vacancies

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Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Bar Association on Thursday resorted to an agitation over the shortage of judges in the High Court, with lawyers abstaining from judicial work to press for the early filling of vacant posts.

Representatives of the High Court Bar Association are also scheduled to leave Cuttack for Bhubaneswar at 11 am today. They will meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submit their demand for expediting the appointment of judges against the vacant posts.

The Orissa High Court has a sanctioned strength of 33 judges, but only 15 judges are currently serving, leaving 18 posts vacant. The Bar Association has expressed concern that the shortage is affecting the hearing and disposal of cases.

According to the association, the situation could worsen if the vacancies are not filled soon, as the number of serving judges may decline further in the coming days. It has warned that the shortage could increase the burden of pending cases and cause further delays in hearings and disposal.

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Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Collegium had on September 18 recommended the names of four candidates for appointment as judges of the Orissa High Court. The Bar Association has expressed concern over the delay in completing their appointment process.

The association has also sought early consideration of other names recommended by the High Court Collegium for appointment as judges.

As part of its protest, representatives of the Bar Association will meet the Governor in Bhubaneswar and urge him to facilitate steps for the early filling of the vacancies.

The association has called for prompt measures to address the shortage of judges and ensure smoother functioning of the judicial process in the High Court.