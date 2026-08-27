Orissa High Court issues contempt notice to former Odisha DGP Y.B.Khurania

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Kataka: The Orissa High Court has issued a show-cause notice to former Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania for alleged willful disobedience of its order directing the reinstatement of woman Sub-Inspector Sagarika Parida with consequential service and financial benefits.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra, while hearing Contempt Case No. 362 of 2026 on August 24, held that Khurania’s retirement does not absolve him of liability in the contempt proceedings. The court also directed the present officiating DGP to implement its earlier reinstatement order within four weeks

Sagarika Parida was discharged from police service on November 12, 2020, by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) under Police Manual Rule 673. The action was taken on the allegation that she had suppressed information regarding criminal cases against her while filling up her verification roll.

Parida had stated that she had never been an accused and had never been imprisoned. Authorities subsequently referred to three criminal cases.

However, one of those cases had ended in her acquittal by the JIMFC, Kujanga, on August 4, 2017, shortly before she submitted her verification roll on August 21, 2017. The other cases were subsequently closed either at the National Lok Adalat or for lack of evidence.

An Additional DCP (Crime) report dated February 22, 2019 had also found her claim that she was unaware of the cases to be correct.

Parida challenged her discharge through W.P.(C) No. 32287 of 2020, On September 25, 2025, Justice Mishra set aside the 2020 discharge order and directed the authorities to reinstate her with all consequential service and financial benefits.

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Importantly, the court ordered that the entire period during which she remained out of service should be treated as “On Duty”. The financial dues for the period were to be released within two months.

The State challenged the Single Judge’s order through a writ appeal. Though there was no stay on the reinstatement order, the contempt court waited for the appeal to be decided.

On June 22, 2026, a Division Bench dismissed the State’s appeal and upheld the Single Judge’s judgment. The Division Bench held that an employee could not be removed for failing to disclose criminal cases if she herself was unaware of those cases. Despite the Division Bench judgment, the reinstatement order was not implemented.

During the August 24 hearing, the court was informed that an SLP had been filed before the Supreme Court. It was also submitted that Khurania had retired from service on August 16, 2026.

However, the High Court rejected both grounds. It observed that merely filing an SLP before the Supreme Court does not suspend the operation of the High Court’s judgment unless there is a stay. The court also made it clear that retirement does not bring contempt liability to an end. An officer who was aware of a judicial order but failed to comply with it can still face contempt proceedings even after leaving office.

The court further took exception to the manner in which the matter had been handled after earlier assurances of compliance, observing that the former DGP had “tactfully” misled the court instead of disclosing the intention to approach the Supreme Court.

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