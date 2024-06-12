Orissa High Court grants regular bail to MLA Prashant Jagdev

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has granted a regular bail to MLA Prashant Jagdev, aid reports in this regard on Wednesday. According to available reports, regular bail has been given to to Prashant Jagdev.

The Orissa High Court granted the bail in the Khurda case. Earlier, the interim bail was granted by the Additional District Magistrate of Khurda. Senior lawyer Acharya was handling the case in the High Court.

Earlier on June 7, MLA Prashant Jagdev had been granted three days interim bail. Additional District Magistrate of Khurda has granted three days interim bail to the newly elected BJP MLA of Khurda Prashant Jagdev.

He had been granted interim bail for three days from June 9. The court had granted this bail to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the new government from June 9 to June 11. Prashant Jagadev’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar Das informed that he will go on bail after submitting two sureties of Rs. 50,000 each.

Prashant Jagdev, BJP’s MLA candidate from Khurda in the current general election He was accused in the police station of breaking into a booth in Bolgarh on May 25 and vandalizing the EVM. On this basis he was arrested by the police. However, as he fell ill in jail, he was admitted to the new medicine ward of Cuttack General Hospital. He was being treated there. Later reports say that he had been discharged on June 9.

