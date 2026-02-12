Orissa High Court directs Odisha govt to complete Ratna Bhandar inventory within three months

Advertisement

Cuttack: In an important order, the Orissa High Court today directed the Odisha government to complete the much-awaited counting and inventory process of the Puri Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar jewels within three months.

According to advocate Anup Kumar Mohapatra, who appeared before the court on behalf of petitioner Dilip Kumar Baral, the court today directed the state government to tally the present jewels of the Ratna Bhandar with the counting reports of the 1978 within three months.

The court also directed the Mohan Majhi-led government to submit a compliance report before it after completing the counting and inventory process of the Ratna Bhandar jewels, the advocate informed.

Advertisement

He further said that while conducting a hearing regarding the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar, the court also ordered the state government to present the reports of Justice Raghubir Das Commission during the upcoming session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, which is slated to commence from February 17.

It is to be noted here that Baral had filed a petition seeking counting and inventory of the Ratna Bhandar jewels after allegations of mismanagement were made in 2014. Since then, the case was pending. However, the court conducted a hearing today and directed for counting and inventory process of the Ratna Bhandar jewels.

Also Read: