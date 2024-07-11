Orissa High Court directs BMC to provide COVID victim’s death certificate within 3 days, asks to introduce Citizen’s Charter

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today directed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide death certificate of a COVID victim to his wife within three working days and asked the city civic body to introduce a Citizen’s Charter. The High Court bench comprising Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi gave the order today while conducting a hearing of the petition filed by one Sakhilata Sahu.

Petitioner Sakhilata Sahu filed a writ petition before the High Court seeking justice as she was unable to meet the family’s daily needs following her husband’s death due to Covid-19. She did not have the Covid death certificate to apply for the financial assistance of Rs 50,000 provided by the State government to the next kin of the people who died due to the pandemic.

Despite repeated complaints, the BMC Commissioner allegedly did not provide the Covid death certificate and other related documents. So the petitioner was forced to knock the doors of the High Court.

While conducting such sensitive case, the court today directed the BMC to provide her husband’s death certificate within three working days.

Besides, the Court directed BMC to introduce a CITIZEN’S CHARTER declaring the Corporation’s commitment to achieve excellence by setting a target of timely delivery of services including issuance of different Certificates like the present one (death certificate).

The High Court also asked the Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Bhubaneswar/ Opposite Party No.3 to file an affidavit to the above effect along with the proposed Notification of the CITIZEN’S CHARTER by 13th August, 2024 and scheduled the case for August 16.