Orissa High Court Chief Justice designates 10 Advocates as Senior Advocates
Cuttack: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Harish Tandon has reportedly designated as many as ten Advocates of the court as Senior Advocates.
As per a notification issued by the Registrar General, In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 16 of the Advocates Act, 1961 read with Rule 7(1) of the High Court of Orissa (Designation of Senior Advocate) Rules, 2025 and pursuant to Advertisement No. 01/2025, the Chief Justice has designated the following Advocates as Senior Advocates.
- Bijoy Kumar Dash
- Harmohan Dhal
- Sujata Jena
- Nirod Kumar Sahu
- Sanjib Kumar Swain
- Upendra Kumar Samal
- Lalatendu Samantaray
- Gopinath Mishra
- Biraja Prasad Tripathy
- Prasanna Kumar Parhi