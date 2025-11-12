Orissa High Court cancels ASO main written exam, fresh test to be held on this date

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today cancelled the main written examination conducted on July 13, 2025 for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO).

The High Court cancelled the ASO main written exam as it entertains serious doubts in the conduct of Main Written Examination by the Agency engaged.

Apart from canceling the ASO main written exam, the court said that the Main Written Examination shall be conducted afresh on December 7, 2025 (Sunday). All the 7,113 candidates, who have qualified in the Preliminary Examination, can appear the ASO main written exam as per the following schedule:

1st Sitting (ENGLISH) from 9 AM to 11 AM

2nd Sitting (GENERAL AWARENESS & TEST OF REASONING) 12 PM to 1 PM

3rd Sitting (MATHEMATICS) 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM

The e-Admit Card for Main Written Examination shall be available for downloading from 10 AM of November 17, 2025 till 5 PM December 5. Any inconsistency/discrepancy found in the Admit Cards may be immediately brought to the notice of Recruitment Cell of the Court over phone @ 9437498780 latest by 05:00 P.M. of 05.12.2025.

The candidates can download their e-Admit Cards by visiting the Court’s website i.e. www.orissahighcourt.nic.in .

