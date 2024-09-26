Orissa High Court bans decoration on roads of Cuttack City during Dussehra

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over the conditions of roads in Cuttack City and banned decoration on the roads during the Dussehra Puja this year.

While conducting a hearing about the problems of Cuttack City, the court reprimanded the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over the poor condition of the roads and ordered the Works Department secretary to complete the road works by October 5.

The court also asked the department to fix/repair the electric wires and cables across the Silver City and scheduled the next hearing on October 3.

