Orissa High Court stays transfer of teachers recommended By MLAs & MPs; watch

Cuttack: In a big news, the Orissa High Court on Thursday issued an interim stay on the transfer of teachers recommended by MPs and MLAs.

As per information, the High Court issued an interim stay on the transfer of teachers, and quashed the state government’s May 13 policy. This policy allowed each MLAs and MPs to recommend the transfer of up to 15 eligible teachers.

The petitioners pleaded in the Court that the said power undermined fairness and transparency, allowing political influence to dictate administrative decisions. In a consolidated hearing, the Court heard the case and quashed the letter and seized the power of MPs and MLAs for the said transfer given as per the May 13 policy.

The High Court, has sought a response from the state government and granted an interim stay on the petitioners’ transfer until the next hearing, scheduled four weeks from now.

It has further been learnt that, keeping in view that the studies of the students should not be hampered, the teachers who have already joined the transferred schools have been allowed to continue working there till the completion of this academic year, after which they will return to their original place of posting.

