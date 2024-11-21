Orissa HC asks OPSC Chairman to appear in person in Dental Surgeon recruitment case

Cuttack: The High Court has come down heavily on the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for failing to submit the merit list in the Dental Surgeon recruitment case.

The High Court has directed the OPSC Chairman to appear in person next Monday. The Chairman has been directed to appear with the complete merit list of the examination.

In 2017/18, there was a case alleging irregularities on the part of OPSC in the recruitment of Dental Surgeons. After the examination for Dental Surgeon, the OPSC published the answer copy. But 6 aspirants complained to the OPSC that the answer copy was incorrect. After that, the OPSC constituted an expert committee and reviewed it.

In 2020, the expert committee submitted a report to the OPSC. It showed that 12 questions had incorrect answers. After that, the OPSC prepared the merit list again in which only one aspirant was considered eligible.

Challenging this, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Panda and Dr. Anil Kumar Sahu approached the High Court. The papers were re-rated on the orders of the High Court’s single Bench judgement.

After this, the aspirants who had secured 184 marks got jobs while the aspirants who had secured 190/192 marks were denied jobs. Hence, Court ordered to give them jobs.

However, the OPSC challenged this order and approached the Division Bench. The Bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Rath had asked for the complete merit list of OPSC, but OPSC was not able to provide it. The Chief Justice expressed his deep dissatisfaction over this. The Bench of the Chief Justice has directed the OPSC chairman to appear in person next Monday along with the merit list.

Also read: Restaurant sealed for serving low quality food in Rourkela