Original BSE Odisha Matric certificates to be distributed on these days, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has decided to distribute the original BSE Odisha matric certificates on July 2 and July 3.

As per a notification issued by the board, the Original Pass Certificates (OPC) of all candidates of AHSC, Madhyama Examination, 2024 & SOSC Examination, 2014 (1st) shall be distributed at district headquarters by the officials of the BSE, Odisha on July 2 and July 3.

All head of the institutions or their authorized officials shall receive the original documents from the officials of the Board at the designated places or proper acknowledgement.

The district education officers will have to supervise the work for smooth distribution of documents. In case any dispute arises with relating to identification or any other reasons shall be taken up by the concerned District Education Officer on the spot.

The Head of the Institutions on receiving the certificates shall physically count, verify and report to the official of the Board regarding missing/ non-receipt of certificate if any on the spot.

Certificates will be distributed to students by the Head of the institutions on a single day i.e on July 9 in all the districts.

The residual certificates, if any, will be distributed to students by the head of the institutions the next day i.e on July 10 positively. However, if any mistaken in OPC comes to the notice of the Head of the Institutions and correction is required to be effected on the certificate, the document shall have to be produced before the head office B.S.E, Cuttack for correction in between July 12 and July 22 for reprint of the same. In such cases the school has to deposit the requisite free for reprint. After that no more correction will be entertained in the board office.

Below is the list of venues where Original BSE Odisha Matric certificates will be distributed: