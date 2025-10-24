Organic rice to be used for Kotha Bhoga: Agriculture Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhee

Advertisement

Puri: Organic rice will be used to prepare the Kotha Bhoga of Lord Jagannath and his siblings at Puri Shree Mandir in the coming days, informed Agriculture Department’s Principal Secretary Arabinda Padhee today.

Speaking to the newsmen, Padhee said that the Kotha Bhoga will be prepared from rice cultivated by the farmers under the Shree Anna Abhiyan and Balabhadra Jaivik Chasa Mission for which the government has already launched the ‘Amrut Anna’ project.

For this, the organic rice is being grown by a group of farmers, who are selected from these programmes, in Bargarh, Cuttack and Koraput districts, Padhee informed adding that the Agriculture Department has provided assistance for the organic farming under Balabhadra Organic Mission.

He further said that once harvested, the organic rice will be collected and sent to Srimandir and initially it would be used for Kotha Bhoga only. But if there is any surplus; some amount of Mahaprasad will also be prepared from it and made available at a special counter in the Anand Bazaar.