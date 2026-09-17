ORERA Mandates In-Person Presence for Homebuyers and Builders at Dispute Hearings

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Bhubaneswar: Homebuyers and real estate builders in Odisha must now appear in person for all dispute settlement hearings, according to a recent directive from the Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA).

The order applies specifically to proceedings handled by ORERA’s Conciliation and Dispute Resolution (CDR) cell.

ORERA created the CDR cell to help buyers and developers work out disagreements quickly and affordably outside of a formal courtroom. The forum handles common complaints like project delays, missed possession dates, broken promises, and refund requests.

However, the process has frequently stalled because key parties failed to show up.

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As reported by The Times of India, ORERA reported that many builders, respondents, and buyers routinely skip their conciliation sessions. These absences cause repeated delays, leading officials to postpone meetings over and over again instead of resolving complaints.

Direct communication is essential for settling disputes, the authority explained. Because conciliation relies on mutual compromise and negotiation, both sides need to sit face-to-face so they can clearly explain their problems and understand the other side’s perspective.

In-person attendance also speeds up decisions. Most settlements come down to practical terms—such as firm refund amounts, payment plans, or new handover dates. When the actual buyer and builder are in the room, they can answer questions directly and make binding financial decisions on the spot, rather than waiting weeks for instructions or legal back-and-forth.

To stop unnecessary postponements and clear backlogged cases, ORERA has made physical attendance compulsory for both sides at every single CDR hearing going forward.