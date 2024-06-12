Order on leave from headquarters for Odisha government employees partially modified

Bhubaneswar: The order on leave from headquarters for Odisha government employees has been partially modified, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports the notice read as follows, “I am directed to inform that in partial modification of orders issued vide the GA & PG Department letter no.16777/Gen. dated 11th June 2024 regarding restriction on grant of leave and absence from headquarters,”

It has been further decided that, “it has been decided that officers will be allowed to avail leave, subject to the condition that they shall return from leave and join at their place of posting immediately, in case of any exigency. They shall also be available on mobile without fail.”

Yesterday that is on June 11, in view of the formation of the new government it was decided that no Govt officials shall be allowed to avail leave or permission to leave the Headquarter, until June 30. It was notified by the General Administration Department of Govt of Odisha on Tuesday.

The Swearing-in Ceremony of the new Council of Ministers is scheduled to be held on June 12 and with the assumption of changes by the new Govt, there will be a lot of activities at different levels of the Govt.

In view of this, it is imperative that all Govt officials should remain available in their respective Headquarters to attend to any urgent assignments that may emerge in the coming days, said the Govt notice.

And hence, no govt official shall be allowed to avail leave or permission to leave the Headquarters, even on public holidays until June 30. Of course, they can avail leave on Health grounds, the letter also said. However the above order has been modified and says that, the employees can take leave but they should be available on phone.

