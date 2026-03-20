Orange warning issued for six Odisha districts, Rain, thunderstorm predicted

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Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange warning for several districts of Odisha for today that is Friday. The orange warning has been issued for thunderstorms in Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts.

As for the weather forecast, thunderstorms with lightning, hail and strong winds reaching 50–60 kmph may occur at some places of the above mentioned districts.

Similarly, the Meteorological Department has predicted that rain with lightning will likely lash some districts of South Odisha and Interior Odisha today.

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On the other hand, the IMD has predicted that the temperature will be higher than normal in most areas in March to May.

This year, summer will arrive earlier in the country. The number of heat-wave days may also increase in some places. However, the temperature may remain slightly lower than normal in some areas of North-West and Central India. Night temperatures may also increase in most places. However, the night temperatures may remain normal or below normal in some parts of South India and other places.

Also Read: IMD issues orange warning for rain, thunderstorm and lightning