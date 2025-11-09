OPSC and OSSSC exams clash on same day leaves examinees in dilemma

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The job aspirants in Odisha faced a troubling dilema as the Public Service Commission (OPSC) and Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) have scheduled to hold the examinations for the ASO (Assistant Section Officer) and RI, ICDS, and ARI examinations on the same day and same time.

The OPSC was scheduled to conduct the ASO written examination today that is on Sunday in three shifts ( 9:00 AM, 11:30 AM, and 2:30 PM). Meanwhile, the OSSSC is also holding the RI, ICDS, and ARI examinations from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM today.

Therefore, the candidates who have applied for both the exams have missed out on one exam today. Many aspirants have raised questions about the lack of coordination between OPSC and OSSSC.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is scheduled to conduct the ASO (Assistant Section Officer) written examination tomorrow in three sittings — at 9:00 AM, 11:30 AM, and 2:30 PM.

However, no official response has yet been received from the concerned higher authorities regarding the issue.

