Operation White Shadow: 277.5 grams of brown sugar seized, five arrested

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Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur Police seized 277.5 grams of brown sugar and arrested five persons, including a woman at Yashobantapur of the district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tara Sharma, Saroj Nayak, Nitin Behera, Bikash Das, and Tapas Dalai, who is said to be the kingpin of the racket.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Jagatsinghpur, conducted a raid at Yashobantapur and busted the brown sugar racket.

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While brown sugar worth Rs 41.55 lakh was seized, a white car bearing registration number OD 33 AR 2052, and five mobile phones were also recovered from the possessions of the accused.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation to find out others involvement in the racket.