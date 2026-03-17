Operation Cyber Kavach: Jharsuguda district tops state as odisha police crackdown on cyber fraud

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police achieved major success in the statewide anti-cybercrime drive Operation Cyber Kavach conducted from February 13 to March 12, verifying 39,714 mule bank accounts, arresting 379 accused, and issuing notices to 7,549 suspects linked to cyber fraud networks.

The Operation Cyber Kavach drive targeted mule accounts, fake SIMs, hawala links, and online betting operations across multiple districts, with several interstate gangs busted.

Jharsuguda emerged as the top-performing district, with police arresting members of interstate mule account rackets linked to frauds of Rs 5.25 crore and Rs 12 crore.

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In another case, a bank employee was found involved in diverting mule kits used for transactions worth Rs 2.86 crore.

DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said the operation, supported by I4C data and bank-telecom coordination, focused on dismantling the financial backbone of cybercrime across the state.