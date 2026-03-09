Operation Cyber ​​Kavach: 32,932 anonymous bank accounts checked, 331 accused arrested

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The special operation ‘Operation Cyber ​​ Kavach’ launched by the Odisha Police to curb cyber crime is continuing across the state.

On the directions of State Director General of Police YB Khurania, this operation is being taken by the District Cyber ​​Crime Units under the direct supervision of the District SPs and DCPs. Under this operation, mule (benami) bank accounts used in cyber fraud and their helpers are being identified and strict legal action is being taken.

So far, a total of 32,932 mule/benami bank accounts have been checked across the state under ‘Operation Cyber ​​ Kavach’. Along with this, 1096 cyber cases related to mule banks, 34 cases related to money withdrawal through ATMs, 36 cases related to money withdrawal through cheques and 23 cases related to fake SIMs/PoS have been registered. So far, 331 accused have been arrested while legal notices have been issued to 6723 suspected account holders/helpers related to 185 old FIRs.

In this special operation, Puri district police has checked 1 benami account, registered 1 case and arrested 1 accused. Sundargarh district police has checked 19 benami accounts, registered 1 case and issued legal notice to 1 person. Jharsuguda district police has registered 1 case and issued notice to 2 persons. Rourkela district police has checked 13 benami accounts, registered 1 case related to money withdrawal through cheque and issued legal notice to 1 person.

Cuttack district police has checked 8 benami accounts. Nayagarh district police has checked 238 benami accounts and issued notice to 14 persons. Subarnapur district police have checked 42 benami accounts, Balasore district police 41 and Bhadrak district police 66. Mayurbhanj district police have checked 11 benami accounts and issued legal notices to 11 people. Bhubaneswar (UPD) has checked 23 and Cuttack (UPD) has checked 2 benami accounts.

Similarly, Berhampur district police has checked 8 benami accounts and issued notices to 28 people related to 1 old FIR. Boudh district police and Kandhamal district police have checked 3 benami accounts and issued notices to 3 people each. Kalahandi district police have checked 89 benami accounts and issued notices to 18 people. Koraput district police have checked 77, Malkangiri district police 3 and Nuapada district police 66 benami accounts.

Odisha Police is always committed to the security of digital transactions of the people of the state. DGP Khurania has informed that this campaign will be intensified in the coming days to make Odisha cybercrime free.