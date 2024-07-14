Opening of Ratna Bhandar: LIVE UPDATES

Puri: The opening of Ratna Bhandar on Sunday has been finalized. All the preparations in this regard are underway, said reports.

UPDATES:

Justice Biswanath Rath head of the 16-member committee formed to decide the process of opening of the Ratna Bhandar and IAS Arabinda Kumar Padhee the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) have gone to Gundicha Temple to offer prayers to Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

They sought the permission and prayed to the Lord for his blessings.

A ten-member core expert team of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has also rewashed the temple. They shall inspect the Ratna Bhandar and check it for architectural damage, said the ASI Superintendent BB Garnayak.

To inspect the Ratna Bhandar a number of engineers and experts of various departments have been called upon.

The agyanmala of Lord Jagannath is awaited. Prayers are being offered in Bimala Temple and Lokanatha Temple. The auspicious time for opening of Ratna Bhandar is said to be from 1:00pm to 1:30pm.

The agyanmala for the opening of the Ratna Bhandar has been obatined from the Lokanatha Temple. The sevayats are on their way to the Jagannath Temple.

All the other doors except the Singhadwar (Main entrance gate) of the Jagannath Temple shall be closed during the opening of the Ratna Bhandar.

Agyanmala from Lord Lokanatha reached Srimandir (Jagannath Temple)

A ten-member snake helpline team under the leadership of Subendhu Mallik has arrived at the temple. They shall be on standby in case of any emergency.

A 15-member ODRAF team has been deployed and has entered the Jagannath Temple

4-layer security arrangement in and around Jagannath Temple during the opening of Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple

Bomb detection squad and metal detectors enter Jagannath temple

The opening time of Ratna Bhandar has been fixed at 1:28 pm (auspicious time)

The key of the Ratna Bhandar shall be obtained from the treasury said IAS Siddharth Shankar the District Collector and District Magistrate of Puri