Open Drain Claims Life in Bhadrak, Man Dies after Falling into Open Drain near Bypass

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Bhadrak: An open drain claimed a life in a tragic incident reported from the Bypass area under Bhadrak Town Police Station limits in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Akshaya Pradhan. The incident took place behind the Salandi Canal Division office, where a drain passes through the area.

As per reports, Akshaya had gone to collect leafy greens when he slipped and fell into the drain. His family members searched for him extensively but could not find him.

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Later, locals spotted the body floating in the drain.

On being informed, fire service personnel reached the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. Town Police have started an investigation into the incident.