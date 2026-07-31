Only two gates open as Hirakud reservoir swells amid heavy inflow

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Sambalpur: Hirakud reservoir is rising alarmingly as heavy inflows of floodwater into it from the upper catchment areas are continuing to keep in shape of the ongoing heavy showers, it is being released through only two sluice gates only.

By 3.22 AM on Friday, water level in the reservoir reached 623 feet.

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Water is flowing into Hirakud Reservoir from upper catchment area at a speed of 3, 96,974 cusecs per second and releasing of the same at 65,579 cusecs per second into the Mahanadi River downstream.

However, the current level is touching 623 feet, officials sources said here to report, it poses challenges before them on account of the prevailing heavy water flow.