Online tickets for Ind vs SA T20 at Cuttack Barabati Stadium vanishes within no time, thousands of fans disappointed

Cuttack: The online tickets for the much awaited India versus South Africa T20 match, to be played at Cuttack Barabati Stadium on December 9, vanished within no time leaving thousands of fans disappointed.

As announced by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), the booking for the online tickets for the upcoming T20 match begun at 2 PM. A total of 2000 rickets were made available via District by Zomato.

Each person was permitted to purchase maximum two tickets only. However, all the tickets vanished within 30 minutes. This caused massive resentment among thousands of cricket lovers who were eagerly waiting to get a ticket to enjoy the match at the stadium.

Expressing his disappointment for not getting ticket, a cricket fan said, “We were eagerly waiting for hours to book the tickets. However, as soon as we tried to book tickets after the selling started via District by Zomato at 2 PM, we got the waiting list of 5430. Even my friend’s waiting list is 24,000.”

“It is very disappointing that we will not be able to watch the live match at the stadium even though we live near it. We will try to get the offline tickets. But given the situation, the craze among the ticket aspirants and as OCA has reduced the number of ticket, the chances of getting it is also very slim,” he added.

A total of 10,000 offline tickets/counter tickets for India vs South Africa T20 match at Cuttack Barabati Stadium will be sold from December 5 onwards.