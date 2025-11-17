Sale of tickets for Cuttack T20 match between India and South Africa to begin from December 1

Cuttack: The sale of tickets for much-awaited Cuttack T20 match between India and South Africa will begin from December 1, informed Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary Sanjay Behera today.

Behera, after attending a preparatory meeting for the match, informed that the online tickets for Cuttack T20 match between India and South Africa will be sold on December 1 while the offline tickets will be sold in six counters from December 5.

Likewise, the affiliated associations and clubs will get their tickets on December 3 and 4, the OCA Secretary mentioned, however, he clarified that the association is yet to take a final decision on the number of tickets to be sold both online and off-line.

The preparatory meeting was held in the presence of Cuttack Collector Dattatraya B Shinde, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials and senior officials of different departments including police.

It is to be noted here that the T20I to be played on December 9, 2025.