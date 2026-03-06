Online map mishap leads to tragedy in Dhenkanal: One dead as trolley crashes into house

Dhenkanal: A shocking accident was reported in Hatibari village under Gandia block in Dhenkanal district of Odisha, where a trolley lost control and smashed into a house, resulting in the death of one person.

The trolley was traveling from Dhenkanal to Kolkata with goods when it reportedly followed a route suggested by an online map. Near Mandar Chhaka, the trolley veered off course, reaching Hatibari village, and collided with a tractor parked in front of a house.

The impact caused severe damage to the house, and an occupant, identified as Asthira Trayi, lost their life in the accident. Preliminary reports indicate that the trolley is registered in Jharkhand.

The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning.