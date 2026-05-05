Online form filling for Odisha HSC Supplementary exam 2026 to begin from May 8, check details

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Cuttack: The Online form filling for Odisha High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary Examination 2026, both regular and ex-regular, will begin from May 8, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) today.

As per a notification issued by the BSE, Odisha, the form filling and submission of examination fee for the Supplementary High School Certificate (regular and ex-regular) Examination 2026 will begin from 11 AM of May 8 and conclude at 11.45 PM of May 18.

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The interested and eligible candidates can fill their online forms and summit the examination fee at the official website- www.bseodisha.ac.in, informed the board adding that the detailed instructions and step by step instruction for online form filling will be made available for the students.

It is to be noted here that the an annual Matric exam were held from February 19 to March 2 of 2026. A total of 5,61,979 students appeared for the exams at 3,082 centers across the state and the results were announced on May 2 with an overall pass percentage of 95.33 per cent and 3,310 students scoring 100 per cent marks in the examination.