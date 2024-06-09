Online form fill-up date for Odisha CHSE Instant exam 2024 extended, check details

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
CHSE extends online form full-up date for annual H.S (Instant) examination

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has reportedly extended the online form full-up date for annual H.S (Instant) examination-2024 extended (both Regular & Ex-Regular).

After a careful consideration of proposals from a number of H.S. institutions and representations from a number of students, it has been directed to extend online fill-up date for all students (Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational including Distance Education) as per schedule given below,” said Prasanta Kumar Parida, the Controller of Examinations, CHSE, Odisha, to the Principals/Headmasters/Headmistresses of all Higher Secondary Schools affiliated to CHSE Odishe.

Activity Date of extension and deposit of fee Submission of form fill-up documents
Form fill-up 11.06.2024 to 12.06.2024 13.06.2024
Deposit of fee through SB Collect 11.06.2024 to 12.06.2024

 

You are therefore requested to inform all eligible students in Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational and Correspondence course of your institution who have failed to fill-up forms for annual H.S (Instant) Examination-2024, the Controller of Examinations said adding that this is the last chance for the students to fill-up form for Instant H.S Exam 2024. Beyond this dates, no further extension of dates will be allowed,” it added.

Odisha CHSE Instant exam 2024 schedule

Also Read: Kartik Pandian Withdraws From Active Politics

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11629 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.