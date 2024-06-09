Online form fill-up date for Odisha CHSE Instant exam 2024 extended, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has reportedly extended the online form full-up date for annual H.S (Instant) examination-2024 extended (both Regular & Ex-Regular).
After a careful consideration of proposals from a number of H.S. institutions and representations from a number of students, it has been directed to extend online fill-up date for all students (Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational including Distance Education) as per schedule given below,” said Prasanta Kumar Parida, the Controller of Examinations, CHSE, Odisha, to the Principals/Headmasters/Headmistresses of all Higher Secondary Schools affiliated to CHSE Odishe.
|Activity
|Date of extension and deposit of fee
|Submission of form fill-up documents
|Form fill-up
|11.06.2024 to 12.06.2024
|13.06.2024
|Deposit of fee through SB Collect
|11.06.2024 to 12.06.2024
You are therefore requested to inform all eligible students in Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational and Correspondence course of your institution who have failed to fill-up forms for annual H.S (Instant) Examination-2024, the Controller of Examinations said adding that this is the last chance for the students to fill-up form for Instant H.S Exam 2024. Beyond this dates, no further extension of dates will be allowed,” it added.