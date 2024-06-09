Online form fill-up date for Odisha CHSE Instant exam 2024 extended, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has reportedly extended the online form full-up date for annual H.S (Instant) examination-2024 extended (both Regular & Ex-Regular).

After a careful consideration of proposals from a number of H.S. institutions and representations from a number of students, it has been directed to extend online fill-up date for all students (Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational including Distance Education) as per schedule given below,” said Prasanta Kumar Parida, the Controller of Examinations, CHSE, Odisha, to the Principals/Headmasters/Headmistresses of all Higher Secondary Schools affiliated to CHSE Odishe.

Activity Date of extension and deposit of fee Submission of form fill-up documents Form fill-up 11.06.2024 to 12.06.2024 13.06.2024 Deposit of fee through SB Collect 11.06.2024 to 12.06.2024

You are therefore requested to inform all eligible students in Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational and Correspondence course of your institution who have failed to fill-up forms for annual H.S (Instant) Examination-2024, the Controller of Examinations said adding that this is the last chance for the students to fill-up form for Instant H.S Exam 2024. Beyond this dates, no further extension of dates will be allowed,” it added.

