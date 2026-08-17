Online cab drivers’ strike in Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police steps in to help fliers at airport, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing strike of the Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers in Bhubaneswar, the Commissionerate Police has reportedly stepped in to help the commuters especially to the people who landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport today.

After reaching at the Bhubaneswar airport, several passengers were stranded as they were not about to book any vehicle to travel to their destinations due to the online cab drivers’ strike in the state capital city.

However, keeping in mind the urgent needs of the passengers, the city police used its PCR vans to help them to travel in their respective locations.

“As the online cab services in Bhubaneswar has completely stopped, many people are not about to travel from the airport. Therefore, we are helping people especially the senior citizens and people with medical emergency to ravel to their destinations. We consider it not as a help, but our duty,” reacted IIC of the Airport Police Station.

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The commuters also expressed their happiness after getting help from the Commissionerate Police. “We were unaware of the online cab drivers’ strike. Or else we would have differed our flight. Now, we have to travel about 12 kilometres from the airport. We were worried how to travel to our house with our luggage? Fortunately, police are taking us in their vehicle,” said one of the elderly residents of Bhubaneswar who returned from Hyderabad.

It is to be noted here that the cab and bike taxi services of Ola, Uber and Rapido have been disrupted in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar as the drivers have launched an indefinite ‘Zero Supply’ agitation from today to press for the fulfillment of their seven-charter of demands.