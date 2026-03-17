Online applications for 1st Single Subject (Class-X) exam in Odia and 1st Half Yearly (Class-VIII Std.) in Odia Language Test to begin from March 19

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Cuttack: The online applications for 1st Single Subject (Class-X) exam in Odia and 1st Half Yearly (Class-VIII Std.) in Odia Language Test will begin from March 19, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha.

The eligible candidates can apply online for appearing 1st Single Subject (Class-X) Examination, 2026 in Odia and 1st Half Yearly (Class-VIII Std.) in Odia Language Test, 2026 by visiting the official website of the board – www.bseodisha.ac.in.

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The online link will be available (24 x 7) from March to till 11.59 PM of April 11,2026. The candidates have to pay their form fill-up fee through online mode latest by 10.00 PM of April 11,2026.

The BSE Odisha informed that tte step by step instructions for online registration, guidelines containing applicability, eligibility and qualifying criteria of the candidates, syllabus and its structure and format for continuing certificate are available in the website www.bseodisha.ac.in.