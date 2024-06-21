Online application for OTET 2024 exam invited; Check application deadline, admit card, exam date and other details

Online application for OTET 2024 exam: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for appearing at the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2024.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OTET 2024 through online mode only on the official website – www.bseodisha.ac.in.

The online link will be available (24 X 7) from 24.06.2024, till midnight of 05.07.2024.

The payment of Fee and submission of Forms shall be done through online mode latest by 11.45 PM of 06.07.2024.

The step by step instructions for online registration, Guidelines containing applicability, eligibility & qualifying criteria of the candidates, syllabus & its structure, & format for continuing certificate are available in the website “www.bseodisha.ac. in”.

The Examination will be conducted on 09.08.2024 in timing given below

Paper-I: From 9 AM to 11.30 AM

Paper-II: From 2 PM to 4.30 PM

Admit Cards shall be made available from 02.08.2024.

Under no circumstances the last date for submission of application forms shall be extended.

In case the information furnished by the candidate is found to be false/ fake, the candidature result of the candidate shall be cancelled and he/she shall be liable for prosecution as per the rule.

The information once submitted by the candidate relating to personal data, address, caste, subject etc. during online registration cannot be changed at any later stage.