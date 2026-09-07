Onion Prices Remain High in Odisha as Centre’s Buffer Sale Fails to Ease Rates

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Onion prices in Odisha are refusing to cool down even as the Centre has started releasing buffer stocks at a subsidised rate. Retail prices in parts of the state have reached around Rs 70 per kg, highlighting a gap between the government’s national price-control measures and the supplies actually reaching local markets.

The Centre began selling buffer onions at Rs 35 per kg from August 28, but the intervention has so far done little to bring down prices in Odisha. Traders in the state continue to report tight supplies, with fewer consignments reaching major wholesale markets.

The reduced arrivals of the commodity have pushed prices higher in several markets. Onion prices have been reported at around Rs 70 per kg in Baleshwar, Brahmapur, Balangir and Kataka.

Odisha remains dependent on outside supplies

The price pressure is closely linked to Odisha’s dependence on onions brought in from other states. Local production is limited, with cultivation concentrated in parts of western Odisha and Angul.

Traders said onions sold in Odisha are sourced largely from Nashik in Maharashtra, along with supplies from Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. When arrivals from these markets weaken, the impact is quickly felt in Odisha’s wholesale and retail markets.

Weather-related disruptions in Maharashtra have added to the supply concerns. With arrivals from one of the country’s major onion-producing regions under pressure, traders in Odisha are facing higher procurement costs and limited availability.

For consumers, that has translated into another increase in the price of a kitchen staple. Some buyers have reportedly reduced their purchases as households try to adjust to the higher rates.

Centre’s buffer stock intervention yet to ease Odisha prices

The Centre has been using its onion buffer stock to increase availability in markets where prices are under pressure. It has 1.21 lakh tonnes of onion in its 2026 buffer stock, with the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) and NAFED involved in the retail intervention.

About 4,000 tonnes had been sold across 17 cities during the first 10 days of the programme. The onions are being offered at Rs 35 per kg in selected price-sensitive markets.

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But the national intervention has not translated into a similar price correction in Odisha so far.

As mentioned by The New Indian Express, NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra said the federation had sold 1,500 tonnes of buffer onions across various cities. Its retail network covers Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha and other states, with onions being sold at Rs 35 per kg.

The Central Warehousing Corporation is handling sorting, grading, packing and transportation of the buffer stock. According to Chandra, the intervention had brought down prices by Rs 2-3 per kg in markets where the stocks were released.

National prices remain elevated

The Odisha spike is also taking place against a broader rise in onion prices across the country.

Despite the buffer sales, the all-India average retail price increased to Rs 50.79 per kg by September 5, from Rs 48.5 per kg when the intervention began. On the same day, retail prices were around Rs 58 per kg in Delhi, Rs 53 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 63 per kg in Chennai and Rs 40 per kg in Ranchi. The average wholesale price stood at Rs 42.79 per kg.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said the government was trying to move stocks from producing areas to consumption centres to improve availability. She also said the buffer onions were comparable in size and quality with those sold through private channels.

The government is now looking towards the next kharif crop for a more lasting improvement in supply. Untimely rainfall during the harvesting period had damaged part of the rabi onion crop that would normally have been stored for release later in the year.

Officials expect the new kharif crop to start arriving from mid-October.

Odisha may have to wait for supplies to improve

For the state, however, the immediate issue is availability rather than the Centre’s headline retail price of Rs 35 per kg. Unless more onions reach Odisha’s wholesale markets, the national buffer intervention is unlikely to have a strong effect on what consumers pay locally.

Traders expect prices to ease after mid-September if arrivals improve. Until then, Odisha’s reliance on supplies from Maharashtra and other producing states could keep the onion market under pressure.