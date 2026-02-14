One of Two Fugitives from Choudwar Circle Jail Arrested in Vrindavan

Advertisement

Choudwar: Madhukant Singh, one of the two fugitives who escaped from Choudwar Circle Jail in Odisha, was arrested in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. He was caught near the Shri Banke Bihari Temple, disguised as a sadhu.

Singh, along with Raja Sahani, had escaped from the jail on October 2, 2025, by cutting the cell grill during Durga Puja celebrations. The duo was involved in a high-profile jewellery shop robbery case in Jajpur district, where two people were killed.

On receiving information from a solid source, a special police team raided a specific area yesterday and arrested Madhukant.

Madhukant was hiding there in disguise. Acting on intelligence information from the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Commissionerate Police has succeeded in arresting the accused.

The two prisoners had absconded on the night of October 2. The Jail Department conducted an investigation after the incident.

Advertisement

DIG Anusuya Jena conducted an investigation and submitted a report to DG Jails Sushant Kumar Nath on October 9.

The two prisoners, Madhukant Kumar and Raja Sahani, were classified as high-security prisoners.

Meanwhile, the police are looking for the other fugitive prisoner, Raja Sahani. It is expected that with Madhukant’s arrest, it will be easier to track down Raja.

Watch the video here: