One more case slapped on two ex-Officials of Mayurbhanj Central Cooperative Bank in financial fraud case

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Baripada: One more case was registered against Dichen Kumar Mishra, ex-BM and Gourab Kumar Das, ex-Assistant Manager for misappropriation of funds of Rs 21,44,370 in MCCB, Bahalda Branch, Mayurbhanj.

The Managing Director of Tiring Large Sized Adivasi Multipurpose Cooperative Society (LAMPCS) tendered Rs 21,44,370 to Mayurbhanj Central Cooperative Bank (MCCB), Bahalda Branch, specifically earmarked for repayment toward the outstanding loan account of Tiring LAMPCS.

Rather than crediting the funds to the designated LAMPCS account, accused officials namely Dichen Kumar Mishra and Gourab Kumar Das, both of MCCB, Bahalda Branch conspired to divert the money into 12 separate loan accounts created fraudulently without the knowledge of the named individuals.

The diverted funds were utilized to clear/adjust prior unauthorized loans falsely sanctioned by the accused persons. Both the accused Ex-officials effectively concealed their earlier embezzlement and misappropriated the fresh funds of Rs 21,44,370.

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In this connection Baleshwar Vigilance PS Case No.19 dated 01.09.2026 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) of PC (Amendment) Act,2018/409/120-B IPC has been registered against Mishra and Das.

Earlier on August 6, 2026, in connection with Baleshwar Vigilance PS Case No.14/2026, Mishra and Das were arrested by Odisha Vigilance related to a major financial fraud involving the misappropriation of government money to the tune of Rs 64,42,074 by fraudulently creating fake Loan Against Term Deposit (LATD) accounts against 24 genuine Fixed Deposits belonging to various customers without their knowledge or consent at the Mayurbhanj Central Cooperative Bank (MCCB) Ltd., Bahalda Branch and forwarded to the Court of Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Baripada.

In this connection, Baleshwar Vigilance PS Case No.14 dated 05.08.2026 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) of PC (Amendment) Act,2018/409/120-B IPC has been registered against the duo.

Investigation of the case is in progress.