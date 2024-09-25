One more case slapped on former Binjharpur police station SI Keshab Dash

By Subadh Nayak
case filed against former binjharpur police station si keshab dash

Jajpur: One more case was instituted against Keshab Chandra Dash, the former Sub-Inspector of Police, Binjharpur Police station (now under suspension) for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) following his trap on July 3, 2024.

Dash was found possessing DA assets worth Rs 47,95, 314 during simultaneous house searches linked to his properties by Odisha Vigilance.

In this connection, Odisha Vigilance has registered case vide Cuttack Vigilance PS case No.27 dt.24.09.2024 against Dash and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 P.C Act, as amended by P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Following his release on bail in the trap case, Dash was arrested in the DA case and forwarded to court today. Earlier, on 03.07.2024, he was arrested and forwarded to court for being trapped by team of Odisha Vigilance, while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 from son of a deceased person to provide him Post Mortem report and other related documents for insurance claim in connection with Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.16 dtd.02.07.2024 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

