One maoist killed, two others detained in exchange of fire in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: One Maoist was killed, one Divisional forest officer’s jawan (DFO jawan) was injured and two other Maoists were detained in an exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces, in Jindalguda jungles under MV 79 police station limits in Malkangiri district late on Wednesday night.

The injured jawan identified as Damru Badanayak, was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Malkangiri.

According to sources, some Maoists were trying to get into the centre of the town via the Jindalguda forest. Receiving a tip off, the DFO jawans, police along with other security forces launched an operation to nab them. In the ensuing encounter one Maoist was killed and two others were detained.