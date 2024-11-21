One maoist killed, two others detained in exchange of fire in Malkangiri

By KalingaTV Bureau
one Maoist killed

Malkangiri: One Maoist was killed, one Divisional forest officer’s jawan (DFO jawan) was injured and two other Maoists were detained in an exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces,  in Jindalguda jungles under MV 79 police station limits in Malkangiri district late on Wednesday night.

The injured jawan identified as Damru Badanayak, was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Malkangiri.

According to sources, some Maoists were trying to get into the centre of the town via the Jindalguda forest. Receiving a tip off, the DFO jawans, police along with other security forces launched an operation to nab them. In the ensuing encounter one Maoist was killed and two others were detained.

Also Read: Wanted criminal shot dead in filmy style in Odisha’s Ganjam
You might also like

IMD predicts low pressure over Bay of Bengal, may intensify to cyclone in 48 hours

Wanted criminal shot dead in filmy style in Odisha’s Ganjam

Sonu Nigam removes shoes before singing Jagannath Bhajan at Bali Yatra, wins hearts…

Deputy CM Singh Deo chairs Task Force meeting on distressed Odia migrant labours