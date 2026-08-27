One killed, one injured in accident between truck and scooter in Khordha’s Balugaon

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Balugaon: A young man lost his life and another is critically injured in a accident between a fish-laden truck and a scooter near Gopinathpur Chhak under the Balugaon police limits in Odisha’s Khordha district.

According to sources, the deceased and the inured person were riding on a scooter and were travelling from Sana Hantuada area of Banput towards Balugaon when the accident took place.

The fish-laden truck, reportedly heading towards Balugaon from Andhra Pradesh, when the scooter tried to overtake it but the driver lost balance and the two-wheeler skidded off the road. The scooter driver fell off the vehicle and the truck coming from behind ran over his head, resulting in his death on the spot.

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Meanwhile, the pillion-rider of the scooter was also thrown off the vehicle and got critically injured.

Balugaon police reached the spot and are investigating.