One killed in accident at Bargarh of Odisha

Bargarh: In a tragic incident, a pickup van crashed into a cycle in an accident in Bargarh district. A cyclist died in the mishap. According to reports, the incident has angered the local people. The residents blocked the road near Sanya Square on the National Highway.

As a result, there has been traffic on the road. Now, the Bargarh Sadar Police has reportedly reached the scene to pacify the situation. Earlier in April 11, 2024 there was a road accident in Bargarh district of Odisha in which as many three employees had died.

According to reports this tragic incident in which three were killed took place late at night on Luhuracahti National Highway in Sohela Block of Bargarh District. Three employees of NHAI died in the accident.

The three deceased have been identified as Parthav Sahu of Bandala village, Sohela block, Vikas Sanda of Sohela village and Subrat Mallik of Jagatsinghpur.

On receiving the news, the local police had arrived at the spot and recovered the body and sent it to the district headquarter hospital (DHH) for autopsy. It appeared that an unknown vehicle hit them in the road accident in Bargarh.