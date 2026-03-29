One killed as truck runs over a bike in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Advertisement

Dharmagada: A man was killed after a hyva truck ran over a bike on Sunday in Dharmagada city of Kalahandi district.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Rahul Meghawal of Madhaya Pradesh.

Advertisement

The locals have staged road blockade on the Dharmagada-Boden main road in protest, demanding compensation for the family members of the deceased.

The traffic movement on the road has come to a stand still due to the protest. On receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot immediately and tried to appease the angry protesters to remove the road blockade.