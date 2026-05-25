One killed as truck hits bike on NH-353 in Nuapada

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Nuapada: A man died after a truck hit a bike on National Highway-353 near Laxmipur village in Odisha’s Nuapada district.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar Majhi, a resident of Badamaheswar village.

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According to report, the man was returning home on his bike when the truck hit him near the Laxmipur village.

On being informed, the Khaliala police reached the spot and are investigating the case.