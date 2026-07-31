One killed as car falls off bridge near Bhanjanagar

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Bhanjanagar: In a tragic accident, one person was dead as moving car plunges off a bridge in Nuagaon, near Bhanjanagar on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Mohanty, a native of Bhanjanagar.

Upon receiving the information, the Bhanjanagar Fire Services reached the spot and rescued the person inside the car.

Following which, the individual was rushed to Bhanjanagar Medical where he succumbed to his injuries.

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As per sources, the car involved in the mishap was going from Belaguntha to Bhanjanagar when it lost control and rolled off from the bridge.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and seized the vehicle.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.