One killed, another critical as container truck hits bike in Balasore

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Balasore: In a devastating road accident, a man was killed and another person sustained critical injuries after a container truck hit his bike near Phuladi under Haladipada police limit in Balasore district. The deceased has been identified as Siba Sankara De of Khalia area under the Bhogarai police range.

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The critical injured person is Susripada Jena of Barabati area under Bhogarai police limits. Susripada has been transferred to Cuttack for further treatment.

Also Read: Man dies while trying to stop a cow-laden truck in Balasore