One killed after ambulance rams into truck in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a tragic mishap, one person was killed and two others sustained critical injuries after an ambulance hit the truck on National Highway 16 under Dharmasala police limits of Jajpur district on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Hemanta Acharya, an ambulance attendant.The injured ones are Gobardhan Jena, ambulance driver and Pharmacist Girija Sethi.

As per reports, the ambulance was enroute Keonjhar from Cuttack after leaving patient at Sisubhawan, Hospital. On the way, the driver lost control over its wheels and rammed into the truck from behind near Rathia Chhak under Dharmasala police limits.

One person died on the spot and the condition of other two are stated to be critical.

The locals immediately rushed them to the hospital for preliminary treatment and later they were shifted to SCB medical and hospital in Cuttack.

Further investigation is underway.