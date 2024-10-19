One killed, 3 turned critical after Auto overturns in Odisha’s Gajapati district

Paralakhemundi: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed while three others sustained critical injury after an autorickshaw overturned in Gajapati district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place in the Munising ghati under Gumma block of the district.

The deceased has not been identified yet while the injured persons have been identified as Supriya Mandal, Pilati Mandal and Tarshoni Bhuyan of Kintosing village.

As per reports, five people were going to Gumma in an Auto rickshaw for some work. However, the Auto met an accident at the Munisingh ghati after it overturned.

Following the accident, the locals shifted the injured persons to the district head quarter hospital in Paralakhemundi for treatement.

After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Further probe underway.