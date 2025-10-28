One employee of cyclone shelter suddenly dies in Gajapati

Gajapati: In a shocking incident, an employee of the cyclone shelter suddenly died in Pota Gram Panchayat under Rayagada block in Gajapati district.

A sad incident has been witnessed in Potar Panchayat of Raigad Block of Gajapati District. The deceased is Surendra Gamang, a supply assistant.

A pall of gloom prevailed following his death. He had been working to combat the cyclone since the 26th. He suddenly fell ill last night.

He was immediately admitted to the Paralakhemundi District Head Hospital. The doctor there declared him dead.

