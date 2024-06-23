One dead, another injured as bike falls off bridge in Odisha

Salepur: In a tragic incident, two individuals riding on a bike fell off the Mirzapur bridge under Salepur police limits near Mahanga late night. While one lost his life and the other suffered grevious injuries in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Damodar Das and the injured as Pradipta Samal. They were residents of Nrutanga village under Mahanga police limits.

According to reports, the duo had gone to attend DebaSnana ceremony of Lord Jagannath at Nemala pitha. While they were returning back, their bike lost control over its speed and feel off the Mirzapur bridge.

The villagers of Baradia spotted the duo and immediately informed the 108 ambulance and shifted them to the Salepur Community Health Centre.

One of the riders was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other who sustained grevious injuries, was shifted to SCB Medical and hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed about the accident, the Salepur police reached the spot and have started their investigation into the matter.