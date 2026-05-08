One Dead, 8 Injured in Bhadrak Road Accident While Returning From Puri after Darshan

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Bhadrak: A tragic road accident took place in Bhadrak district of Odisha late at night yesterday in which one person was killed and 8 others sustained injury. The accident took place near Trishalpur Chhaka on the National Highway number 16. The family was returning home after having darshan of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

The deceased and the injured persons hail from Eram area under Basudevpur Block of Bhadrak district.

According to reports, Amarnath Padhi of Eram in Basudevpur area and his family members had gone to Puri for Lord Jagannath darshan. While they were returning home in a Bolero vehicle, the driver allegedly fell asleep causing the vehicle to crash into the rear side of a truck, parked on the roadside.

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As a result, Amarnath Padhi, who was sitting in the front seat, died on the spot. Besides, eight other family members sustained critical injuries in the accident.

After receiving information, the fire services personnel and police reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers from the damaged vehicle. All the injured were admitted to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Police have detained the Bolero driver and launched an investigation into the incident.