One dead, 2 critical in accident in Bhadrak as trucks collide head-on

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, one person has died and two others have been critically injured as trucks collided head-on on Wednesday. The truck lost its balance and fell down the over bridge.

Reports say that, a truck with a refrigerated chamber fell down the over bridge near Bhandaripokhri on National Highway No. 16. In the accident in Bhadrak, the driver was critically injured and has been admitted to Bhandaripokhari Hospital. Later he was declared dead by the doctors. The Bhandaripokhari police reached the spot and started investigation.

It is worth noting that the truck fell down the bridge near Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak district. It is worth mentioning here that two others have been injured in the incident. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

On April 12, in a truck accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha the driver and helper were critically injured, said reliable reports. Reliable reports say that the accident took place near Gelpur road on National Highway 16, Bhadrak District.

A truck loaded with peanuts overturned after hitting and electricity pole. The driver and helper were seriously injured in the accident. Both were rescued in a critical condition and admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

According to information received, this morning the truck was going from Cuttack to Balasore with a load of peanuts. The truck hit a power pole near Gelpur road and overturned to below the bridge.

The driver and helper were seriously injured in the truck accident in Bhadrak. Locals present there rescued the helper and the driver in a critical condition and admitted them to the Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). The police reached the spot and is investigating into the incident.