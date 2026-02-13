One-and-a-half-year-old girl child dies after falling into open borewell near Puri hospital

Advertisement

Puri: In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl child died reportedly after falling into an open borewell near the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DDH) today.

The deceased child has been identified as Saiyaara Nayak, the daughter of Ajay Nayak, a native of Narendra Kona Mangala Sahi in Puri.

Saiyaara, who was on a visit to her maternal uncle’s house, accidentally slipped and fell into an uncovered borewell dug near a new building being constructed on the premises of Puri District Headquarters Hospital. Her maternal uncle’s house is located close to the borewell.

Saiyaara’s uncle and other family members somehow got to know that she had fallen in the borewell. Soon, they rescued and rushed her to the government hospital where doctor declared dead.

Following the minor girl’s untimely and tragic death, a pall of gloom descended on the locality.